Company Briefs: Shopper360

Shopper360

Shopper360's first-half net profit rose 31 per cent to RM4.61 million (S$1.5 million) as non-controlling interests and earnings from continuing operations both fell.

Earnings per share grew to 4.03 sen for the six months ended Nov 30, 2017, from 3.08 sen in the year-ago period.

Net asset value per share rose to RM40.95 as at Nov 30, from RM37.90 six months earlier.

Revenue rose 6 per cent to RM68.8 million, due partly to an increase in revenue contributions from existing and new customers in its in-store advertising and field-force management segments, the group said.

Looking ahead, Shopper360 said it was "cautiously optimistic" about performance for the year ending May 2018.

It highlighted a joint venture agreement entered into in November with Pahtama Group Co to provide marketing services in the retail and consumer goods industries in Myanmar.

In addition, Shopper360 said that it expanded its digital marketing services in Singapore as a result of its appointment as the creative agency for Burger King Singapore.

k1 Ventures

Investment holding company k1 Ventures said it intends to undertake a proposed members' voluntary liquidation of the company.

This comes after k1 completed the disposal of its entire interests in Chicago-based financial services and investment management holding company Guggenheim Capital for about US$221 million (S$294 million) on Nov 17.

The company also placed its wholly owned subsidiary, FSHCO Holdings, under members' voluntary liquidation on Dec 27.

k1 will proceed with the voluntary liquidation once it gets approval from shareholders owning at least 75 per cent of all shares at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting.

It had declared an interim dividend of 35.85 cents a share for the financial year ended June 30, 2018, which will be paid on Jan 19.

The company had previously issued a final dividend of 6.5 cents a share for the financial year ended June 30, 2017 on Nov 8, and a cash distribution of 30.35 cents a share on Dec 22 from a capital reduction exercise.