Company Briefs: Koda

Koda

Full-year earnings at design manufacturer Koda rocketed 147 per cent to US$4.1 million (S$5.5 million) on the back of improved economies of scale and supply chain efficiency.

Revenue for the 12 months to June 30 jumped 33.4 per cent to US$49.5 million from the previous period, thanks to higher export sales to the group's key markets and higher sales from its in-house brand Commune.

Earnings per share went up to 14.39 US cents from a restated 5.51 US cents earlier. Net asset value per share was 100.7 US cents as at June 30, from the restated 77 US cents as at the same time a year ago.

Koda has proposed a final dividend of 1 cent per share and a special dividend of 2 cents per share.

Cordlife Group

Cordlife Group sank into the red for the full year ended June 30, with a net loss of $2.6 million, compared with a net profit of $12.3 million for the year before.

Revenue was flat, inching up just 0.6 per cent to $60 million. This was due mainly to the inclusion of contributions from Stemlife, which became a unit of the group in December 2015.

Losses per share came in at 0.99 cent, compared with earnings per share of 4.75 cents previously, while net asset value per share slipped to 48.31 cents as at June 30, from 51.19 cents as at the same time a year ago.

The board has declared a final dividend of half a cent a share.

Noel Gifts International

Noel Gifts International has posted a 10.2 per cent slide in full-year earnings to $1.4 million.

Revenue dropped 31.8 per cent to $24.2 million due to the completion of SG50 projects and the decline in demand for gifts amid the uncertain economic conditions, said the company.

Earnings per share was 1.34 cents, compared with 1.5 cents previously. Net asset value per share stood at 31.99 cents as at June 30, down from 32.09 cents as at the same time last year.

The firm has announced a first and final dividend of 0.3 cent per share, together with a special dividend of 0.7 cent per share.