Company Briefs: Keppel Corporation

Keppel Corporation

Keppel Corporation said yesterday that its wholly owned subsidiary, Keppel Infrastructure Holdings, is divesting itself of its 49.99 per cent stake in GE Keppel Energy Services.

Keppel Infrastructure Holdings, through a wholly-owned unit Keppel Infrastructure Services, is selling the shares to GE Singapore for $24.6 million. They struck a deal yesterday.

The divestment is in line with the company's strategy to "regularly review its asset portfolio to identify capital-recycling opportunities", said Keppel in a statement, adding that the proceeds will be used to pursue new growth opportunities.

The transaction is expected to be completed some time next month.

Singapore eDevelopment

Singapore eDevelopment is proposing to convert its US$10.5 million (S$15 million) Hengfai Business Development (HBD) loan into new company shares.

The group said yesterday it wants to allot and issue 372.9 million new shares at an issue price of four cents per conversion share to HBD.

It also wants to issue five free detachable warrants, each carrying the right to subscribe to one new share at an exercise price of 4.8 cents, on the basis of five warrants for every one conversion share to HBD. The allotment and issuances to HBD will fully discharge the company of its obligations to repay the loan.

Singapore eDevelopment said the move will allow it to improve its balance sheet and reduce its gearing ratio, helping it to obtain bank financing in the United States.

The issuance of warrants to HBD will also allow HBD to help finance the working-capital needs of Singapore eDevelopment.

Pan Asian Holdings

Pan Asian Holdings announced yesterday it has received a writ of summons and statement of claim from RHB Bank for about RM634,250 (S$204,400), filed at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on Dec 29 last year.

RHB's claim against the company is based on the guarantee by a non-resident, dated July 21, 2014, Pan Asian Holdings said, noting that it has been named as the third defendant.

The company said that it will make further announcements when there are material developments.

The summons and claim are not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets per share and earnings per share of the group for the financial year ended Dec 31.