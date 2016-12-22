Company Briefs: Huationg Global

Huationg Global

Civil engineering solutions provider Huationg Global has secured contracts totalling around $87.1 million, bringing the value of new projects secured in this financial year to $113.7 million.

The major new projects secured include improvement works to surface carparks, proposed infrastructure work at the Tuas South Boulevard extension and the construction of a bus bay and bus shelters along Buangkok Crescent and Buangkok Link.

The group is expected to deliver the projects in phases over the next two to three years.

The contracts are not expected to have a material impact on the group's earnings per share or net tangible assets per share for the financial year ending Dec 31.

The Trendlines Group

Catalist-listed Israeli medical and agricultural investor The Trendlines Group is partnering German medical device manufacturer B Braun to incubate early-stage healthcare companies with a focus on Singapore and the region.

B Braun will hold a 20.74 per cent stake in Trendlines Medical Singapore, Trendlines' first incubator outside of Israel, with Trendlines holding the remaining 79.26 per cent.

Mr Eric Loh, the chief executive of Trendlines Medical Singapore, said: "Not just will B Braun's investment contribute to the financial strength of the incubator, but B Braun's expertise in the medical device field (also) provides an additional layer of know-how for our start-up companies, including technology development; support in regulatory, medical and scientific affairs; and marketing and sales."

China Environment

China Environment, an industrial waste gas treatment specialist, has lodged a report with the Commercial Affairs Department against former executive chairman Huang Min and former chief financial officer Chiar Choon Teck.

This comes after the company appointed a law firm in China to investigate the existence of trade receivables due from Anhui Shengyun Mechanical and Nanning Youji Technology.

The company had previously announced the impairment of these trade receivables in its half-yearly results, but the law firm found that the trade receivables did not exist.

China Environment said it will keep shareholders informed of material developments.