Company Briefs: Hengxin Technology

Hengxin Technology

Hengxin Technology, which has engaged in a voluntary delisting of its secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange (SGX), yesterday announced that it expects this to take effect from next Feb 5.

The manufacturer of radio frequency coaxial cables for mobile communications in China also said it expects Jan 19 to be the last day its shares will be traded on the SGX.

Hengxin is delisting because of the thin trading volume of shares on the SGX as well as the extra administrative overheads and costs of compliance associated with being listed.

The group will retain its primary listing on the mainboard of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Hengxin shares closed 1.5 cents or 4.8 per cent higher at 32.5 cents yesterday.

MS Holdings

Catalist-listed MS Holdings yesterday said it is in preliminary confidential discussions with a number of parties in relation to potential transactions involving the crane rental company.

MS Holdings said the talks with these parties involve the shares of the company, its businesses and assets within the group.

The discussions are ongoing and no definitive terms have been agreed between the parties, the company said in an after-market filing with the Singapore Exchange.

MS Holdings shares were last traded on Nov 28 at 9.4 cents.

Natural Cool Holdings

Air-conditioning services company Natural Cool Holdings announced yesterday that it had received a notice of claim from Nitto Kogyo Corporation.

Nitto, an electrical components maker, is seeking payment from Natural Cool regarding "certain warranties under the sale and purchase agreement" entered into between both companies in relation to Natural Cool's $33.89 million sale of Gathergates Group to Nitto Kogyo on Sept 16, 2015.

No legal proceedings have started at this stage, Natural Cool said in a pre-market open filing to the Singapore Exchange.

It said there are "no merits to the claim" and is seeking legal advice. The company will update shareholders and investors of any further developments.

Natural Cool's shares last traded on Nov 28, closing at 9 cents apiece.