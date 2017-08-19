Company Briefs: GRP

GRP

GRP, a mainboard-listed company that makes hoses for the marine industry, recorded a full-year net loss of $7.5 million in a stark reversal of fortunes from a net profit of $12.7 million a year earlier.

Yearly revenue rose 27.1 per cent to $34.4 million for the 12 months to June 30, boosted by its property business.

Yearly loss per share for the year was 4.37 cents, compared with earnings per share of 9.27 cents a year ago, while net asset value per share was 39.83 cents as at June 30, compared with 55.23 cents a year ago.

Croesus Retail Trust

Mall operator Croesus Retail Trust reported an 18.2 per cent rise in distribution per unit to 2.01 cents for the fourth quarter.

The results from a year earlier were restated to reflect the effect of 27,682,070 units issued, following a preferential offering on Aug 25 last year.

Quarterly gross revenue rose 11.9 per cent to 3 billion yen (S$37.5 million) in the three months to June 30, mainly owing to the acquisition of Fuji Grand Natalie, Mallage Saga and Feeeal Asahikawa last year.

Quarterly net property income inched up 0.1 per cent to 1.44 billion yen year on year.

Ascendas-Singbridge Group

Urban solutions provider Ascendas-Singbridge Group inked a contract with GDI Property Group to acquire 66 Goulburn Street, a prime office building in Sydney's central business district, for A$252 million (S$272 million).

The site has a net lettable area of about 22,890 sq m over 24 office levels, a ground-floor retail space and 53 basement parking spaces.

The building is at the corner of Goulburn and Castlereagh streets, near major court buildings such as Downing Centre Courts and Family Law Court.