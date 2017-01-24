Company Briefs: Frasers Commercial Trust

Frasers Commercial Trust

Frasers Commercial Trust posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.51 cents for the first quarter ended Dec 31 last year, unchanged from the same period a year earlier.

Gross revenue was $39.7 million, little changed from the $39.6 million previously, while net property income dipped 1 per cent to $29.2 million.

The trust's manager noted that the higher income contribution from 357 Collins Street and the effects of the stronger Australian dollar onAustralian properties were offset by lower occupancy rates for China Square Central and Central Park and higher marketing costs for Central Park.

Cache Logistics Trust

Cache Logistics Trust has announced a 10.8 per cent drop in fourth-quarter DPU to 1.85 cents, compared with 2.074 cents in the same period a year earlier.

This was largely due to a lower capital distribution and an enlarged base.

But gross revenue rose 13.5 per cent to $27.3 million, while net property income grew 11.3 per cent to $21.3 million.

Mapletree Logistics Trust

Mapletree Logistics Trust maintained DPU of 1.87 cents in the third quarter ended Dec 31 .

Gross revenue grew 7.4 per cent to $95.5 million. Net property income rose 7.7 per cent to $79.9 million.