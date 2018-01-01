Company Briefs: Creative Technology

Creative Technology

Creative Technology's unit ZiiLabs has filed a complaint with the United States International Trade Commission seeking injunctions against eight companies: Nvidia, Nintendo, Asus, Micro-Star International, Gigabyte, PNY Technologies, EVGA and Zotac.

A parallel patent infringement lawsuit has also been filed against Nvidia in the US.

This comes after ZiiLabs filed an earlier patent infringement lawsuit in the US against Nvidia in respect of four different patents.

Creative had previously announced that Intel, Apple and Samsung had each taken a non-exclusive licence to ZiiLabs' patent portfolio.

Hatten Land

Hatten Land chief financial officer Leong Chain Hong, 47, has resigned after three months on the job to pursue other career opportunities, the Malaysian property development company announced late on Friday.

Ms Betty Lau Sui Hing, 55, will replace Mr Leong from today.

She is currently chief financial officer at Hatten Asset Management, a position she took on in November.

Before that, Ms Lau was chief financial officer at IOI Properties Group from October 2010 to October last year.

Mr Leong was appointed on Sept 1.

Catalist-listed Hatten Land said in its exchange filing that its continuing sponsor, UOB Kay Hian, has interviewed Mr Leong and is not aware of any other material reasons for his departure.

There are also no concerns with regard to financial reporting, and no disagreements between Mr Leong and the board with regard to practices that will have a material impact on the group's financial reporting.