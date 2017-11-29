Company Briefs: CapitaLand

CapitaLand

CapitaLand and CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT) have formed a joint venture to acquire all the shares in a company that owns Rock Square mall in Guangzhou's Haizhu district for 3.36 billion yuan (S$685 million).

CRCT holds a 51 per cent stake in the venture, with CapitaLand owning the remaining 49 per cent.

This marks CapitaLand's second mall and CRCT's first in Guangzhou, the provincial capital of Guangdong province in south China and one of four first-tier cities in the country.

Rock Square is one of the largest malls in Haizhu district, with a gross floor area excluding carparks of about 83,591 sq m.

Separately, CRCT announced the launch of a private placement of 51.514 million new units in the trust to help partly fund the acquisition of its stake in Rock Square.

The units will be issued at between $1.553 and $1.612 each to raise gross proceeds of at least $80 million, subject to an upsized option to issue up to 12.878 million additional new units to raise a further $20 million.

Jumbo Group

Catalist-listed restaurant group Jumbo has opened its fifth Jumbo seafood outlet in China as it looks to grow its footprint in the country's food and beverage market.

The outlet, in downtown Shanghai at the L'Avenue Mall in Hongqiao, occupies a floor space of about 820 sq m and has a seating capacity of 212 with seven private rooms, the group said in an after-market filing with the Singapore Exchange yesterday.

Jumbo said the locality "will allow for the capture of a wider mix of affluent clientele that includes the financial and business communities".

It has three other outlets in Shanghai and one at the Beijing SKP mall.

Singapore Press Holdings

Fastco, a unit of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in Malaysia for its FastJobs job search portal.