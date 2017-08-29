Company briefs: CapitaLand

CapitaLand

Property developer CapitaLand has announced several changes to its management and at its subsidiaries that will take effect from next year.

Mr Jason Leow Juan Thong will move from chief executive and executive director of CapitaLand Mall Asia to become group chief operating officer of CapitaLand.

CapitaLand Mall Asia deputy chief executive Wilson Tan Wee Yan will replace Mr Leow at CapitaLand Mall Asia.

Chief executive of The Ascott, Mr Lee Chee Koon, will become group chief investment officer and will be replaced by Mr Kevin Goh Soon Keat, its current chief operating officer.

CapitaLand group chief corporate Tan Seng Chai has been named group chief people officer, while chief corporate development officer Ng Kok Siong will take on the role of group chief digital officer.

On Nov 1, CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT) Management chief executive Lynette Leong Chin Yee will become chief executive of CapitaLand Commercial to focus on growing a global office operating platform for the group. Mr Kevin Chee Tien Jin, now her deputy CEO at CCT, will be promoted to the top role.

Singapore Exchange

The managing partner of venture fund Stream Global, Mr Lim Chin Hu, will cease to be a member of Singapore Exchange's (SGX) listings advisory committee (LAC) from Sept 20, the bourse operator said yesterday.

He will be standing for election to be appointed as a non-executive and non-independent director of the SGX at its annual general meeting on Sept 21.

The SGX set up the LAC in 2015 to draw upon the views of a panel of independent and experienced market professionals on its listing policies. The members collectively have market, legal, accounting and corporate finance experience and also comprise representatives of the investment community.

Fragrance Group

Fragrance Group has acquired The Townhouse Hotel in Manchester, England, for £12.5 million (S$21.9 million).

The 85-bedroom hotel is in the heart of the city and underwent extensive refurbishment in 2010 to transform into a four-star boutique establishment, the firm said.

The hotel is expected to contribute positively to its results for the current financial year ending Dec 31.