Company briefs: Ascendas Reit

Ascendas Reit

Ascendas Reit lifted net property income 5.3 per cent to $160.5 million in the second quarter, it said yesterday.

This came on the back of a 5.1 per cent increase in revenue to $215.8 million for the three months to Sept 30, thanks to contributions from newly acquired properties in Singapore and Australia.

Distribution per unit ticked up to 4.059 cents, from 4.016 cents in the same period a year earlier.

The real estate investment trust closed down two cents, or 0.73 per cent, to $2.71, before results were announced.

Raffles Medical Group

Third-quarter net profit was up by 1 per cent to $16.4 million at Raffles Medical Group partly due to a paring of tax expenses, while turnover rose 0.3 per cent to $119.6 million.

Earnings per share was unchanged on the previous year at 0.93 cent for the three months to Sept 30, while net asset value climbed to 40.1 cents a share, from 38.12 cents as at Dec 31 last year.

The shares closed down 2.5 cents, or 2.2 per cent, to $1.125, after results were announced.

KTL Global

KTL Global chief executive Tan Kheng Yeow has been asked to assist the authorities in an investigation, the offshore services company's board said in a Singapore Exchange announcement yesterday.

Mr Tan said he will cooperate fully with the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Commercial Affairs Department's probe, which involves a possible offence under the Securities and Futures Act, according to the announcement.

The board added that "the business and operations of the company are not affected in any way by this investigation and will continue as normal".