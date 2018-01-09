Company Briefs: Mary Chia Holdings

Mary Chia Holdings

Slimming services chain Mary Chia Holdings yesterday said it has applied for an extension of up till March 9 to raise its public float to at least 10 per cent. This would allow it to keep its listing status.

Trading of the company's shares has been suspended since Oct 9 last year after a mandatory unconditional cash offer.

The offeror is Suki Sushi, which is controlled by Mr Lee Boon Leng, the husband of Mary Chia Holdings' chief executive Ho Yow Ping.

Ms Ho is the daughter of founder Mary Chia, who resigned as non-executive chairman in October.

The offer for Mary Chia Holdings was triggered after Suki Sushi entered into a deal to acquire 60.98 per cent of the firm from Ms Chia for $11 million.

Suki Sushi now has a 93.18 per cent stake in the firm. Suki Sushi operates Japanese restaurants in Singapore under various brands including Nihon Mura Kaiten and Sakura.

Cheung Woh Technologies

Hard disk drive manufacturer Cheung Woh Technologies sank into the red with a net loss of $449,000 for the third quarter of financial year 2018, overturning a profit of $264,000 in the same period last year.

Turnover edged up 5.8 per cent to $21.55 million, bolstered by higher sales in the hard disk drive components segment. However, cost of sales rose nearly 16 per cent to $19.63 million on the back of higher materials and labour costs incurred. The company registered a loss per share of 0.15 cent, compared to earnings per share of 0.09 cent a year ago.

Last week, Cheung Woh issued a profit warning for the third quarter, as it failed to meet production targets for baseplates, partly due to machinery down-time and repairs after some machines were damaged by heavy rainfall caused by Typhoon Hato.

In addition, there was a temporary shortage of manpower as some workers had left after the typhoon.

The company warned that turnover for baseplates will again be affected in the fourth quarter due to manpower shortage before and after Chinese New Year, and the anticipated long shutdown in China for the holidays.

Ley Choon Group Holdings

Construction firm Ley Choon Group Holdings said that its unit has won a contract worth about $10.4 million from Singapore's national water agency PUB.

The work will involve the replacement of water mains for network renewal.