Company Briefs

Duty Free International

Duty Free International posted a third-quarter net profit of RM21.2 million (S$6.8 million), up 26.6 per cent from a year earlier as a net gain in foreign exchange offset a fall in revenue.

Turnover in the three months to Nov 30 was RM133 million, down 13 per cent from the same period in 2015 due to a slowdown in tourism traffic to and from Thailand following the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej in October last year.

Net asset value per share was 47.34 Malaysian sen as at Nov 30, up from 36.5 Malaysian sen as at Feb 29 last year.

A second interim dividend of 1.25 Singapore cents per share was declared, payable on March 6. No dividend was paid in the third quarter of 2015.

PSA International

PSA International handled 67.63 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers at its port projects around the world for the year ended Dec 31 - up 5.5 per cent on 2015.

PSA Singapore Terminals contributed 30.59 million TEUs last year, down 0.1 per cent from a year earlier. Terminals outside Singapore handed 37.04 million TEUs, up 10.6 per cent.

PSA said the industry may witness more system-wide changes this year, brought on by the convergence of slow market growth, emerging technologies and new business needs.

ST Engineering

ST Engineering's electronics arm secured $695 million worth of contracts in the fourth quarter of last year.

Rail electronics and intelligent transportation contracts of about $71 million were won, including to supply a platform screen doors system for Taipei SanYing Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line, a public address system as well as passenger information systems for three metro lines in China. Other contracts relate to intelligent transport systems and fleet management systems. These projects will be completed progressively until 2023.

Contracts worth $95 million were received from government, telecom and enterprise users worldwide for the supply of broadband network, satellite network equipment and earth stations.

About $529 million worth of advanced electronics & ICT (infocomm technology) contracts were clinched from both public and private sectors. These projects will be completed progressively until 2023.