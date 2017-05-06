Comfort names new CEO for taxi business

Mr Ang Wei Neng has been appointed chief executive of transport group ComfortDelGro's taxi business. The 50-year-old, who is also an MP for Jurong GRC, took on the role on May 2. He was previously senior vice-president of SBS Transit bus operations.

His appointment follows other senior management changes at the transport giant.

Founding managing director and group chief executive Kua Hong Pak, 73, stepped down on April 30 after 14 years at the helm since the group's inception in 2003. He is succeeded by Mr Yang Ban Seng, 60, who had previously been leading the group's taxi business.

ComfortDelGro's revenue has grown from $2.02 billion in 2003 to $4.06 billion for the year ended last Dec 31. Its net profit for the same period increased from $133.9 million to $317.1 million. The group operates in seven countries and has a global fleet of over 45,300 vehicles.

Mr Ang said: "I am honoured to be given the opportunity to serve in the taxi business... My bus experiences have provided me a better understanding about the challenges of public transport and increasing customers' expectations.

"That certainly helps me to take stock of the current situation and respond according to the changing customers' needs."