Civmec worker dies in accident at wastewater treatment plant in Perth

SINGAPORE - Singapore-listed Civmec said on Friday (April 20) that a worker from its Australian subsidiary, Civmec Construction and Engineering Pty Ltd, has died in an industrial accident at the Woodman Point wastewater treatment plant near Perth in Western Australia.

In a filing with the Singapore Exchange from Perth, the Australian construction and engineering company said that while details of the incident were not yet known, it will work with the authorities to determine the cause of the accident.

Members of Worksafe - the Australian government statutory body that handles policy relating to work place safety - and the emergency services have been notified and are present on site, it added.

Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported that firemen and police were called to the scene just after 10am on Friday but were not able to save the man.

It is understood the construction contractor became trapped under beams when a scaffold collapsed at the plant, ABC added.

Civmec chief executive officer Patrick Tallon has attended the family residence and made himself available to the family, the company statement said. Civmec said it has also offered counselling support to its workforce.

Said Mr Tallon: "We would like to send our condolences to the family and fellow colleagues, we are supporting all involved during this difficult time."

The contract for upgrading works at the Woodman Point plant was awarded to Civmec in a joint venture with Black & Veatch in Nov 2016. Work began in Dec 2016 with as many as 200 personnel employed on the project.

Construction on the site is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2019.