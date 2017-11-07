Cityneon faces possible cash offer as majority shareholder gets acquired

SINGAPORE - Mainboard-listed Cityneon Holdings may face a possible mandatory unconditional cash offer as a Hong Kong company acquires its majority shareholder Lucrum 1Investment Limited, which holds a nearly 70 per cent stake in Cityneon.

If the acquisition materialises, the Hong Kong firm Mutual Power - an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed Teamway International Group Holdings - will be required by law to make a mandatory unconditional cash offer to acquire all the issued and paid up ordinary shares in Cityneon, an events and exhibitions company.

Mutual Power had on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire a 76 per cent stake in Lucrum 1 from Massive Right Investment Limited. It will also acquire all shareholders' loans owing by Lucrum 1 to Massive Right.

The Teamway board emphasises that the MOU is non-legally binding, and that no legally binding agreement for the proposed acquisition of Lucrum 1 has been entered into as at Tuesday. "There is no certainty or assurance that the proposed acquisition and/or the possible chain offer will eventually materialise," it said in the exchange filing.