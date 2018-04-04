China Everbright Water lands 1.52b yuan worth of projects

SINGAPORE - Water resource-focused China Everbright Water has won several sub-projects with a combined investment value of 1.52 billion yuan (S$316.8 million) in Shandong province, China.

The sub-projects are part of the larger Ji'nan Zhangqiu Urban-Rural Integration Water Supply Project that was secured by Everbright Water, with a winning bid submitted for the tender in March. The overall value of the main and sub-projects is estimated at 3.1 billion yuan.

Everbright Water said that it will execute three sub-projects on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis.

The first of the trio, the Zhangqiu Yellow River Water Transfer and Water Resource Replenishment Project, is under construction. The investment value of this project is 392 million yuan.

Two others, the Zhangqiu Baiyun Water Plant Water Supply Project and the Zhangqiu Chengdong Industrial Water Supply Project, carry estimated investment values of 1.08 billion yuan and 50 million yuan respectively.