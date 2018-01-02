Charisma Energy names Michelle Kuah financial controller, company secretary

SINGAPORE - Charisma Energy Services announced before Tuesday's trading hours, the appointment of a new financial controller and joint company secretary.

Michelle Kuah, 32, has taken over as joint company secretary of Charisma Energy, from Goon Fook Wye Paul, 38, with effect from Jan 1, 2018.

Ms Kuah has served as group financial controller of Rotary Offshore Solutions Pte Ltd from March 2013 through to January 2018. She has also been appointed financial controller of Charisma Energy.

Mr Goon has relinquished his position as chief financial officer and joint company secretary of Charisma Energy to join Ezion Holdings as group chief financial officer and joint company secretary.

