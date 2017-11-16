Changjiang Fertilizer to hold EGM on Dec 15 to vote on transfer to Catalist

Published
1 hour ago
Andrea Soh

SINGAPORE - Changjiang Fertilizer Holdings will be holding its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to vote on its transfer to the Catalist board, among other matters, on Dec 15.

The meeting, which will start at 10.30am at Chiu Teng Group's premises in CT Hub 2 along Lavender Street, will decide on a few resolutions.

Besides the proposed acquisitions of WBH, CT8 and Kempas, Changjiang's shareholders will also vote on a proposed share consolidation plan and proposed disposal of JC Miluo, Changjiang Huafei,Huafei Hanshou and Tangjia Electric at a minimum consideration of one yuan (S$0.20).

Changjiang said that it has on Thursday received the Singapore Exchange's in-principle approval for the transfer to the Catalist board.

