Changi Airport traffic grows nearly 6% in first three quarters of 2017

SINGAPORE - Passenger traffic at Changi Airport grew 5.9 per cent year on year to 46 million for the first three quarters of this year, bolstered by broad-based growth across regions.

Passenger traffic to and from India and China expanded the fastest, growing in the double-digits at 18 per cent and 11 per cent respectively.

Aircraft movements were 3.4 per cent higher at 277,370 landings and takeoffs, while 1.56 million tonnes of airfreight throughput was shipped through Changi during the nine months, up 8.1 per cent.

"Among Changi's top 10 cargo markets, Germany (27 per cent) was the fastest growing airfreight market, which has seen strong year-on-year growth across all cargo flows," said airport operator Changi Airport Group on Wednesday (Nov 1).

The airport launched its new terminal, Terminal 4, on Tuesday.