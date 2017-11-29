CEO of IE Singapore to step down on Dec 31

Mr Lee Ark Boon was appointed CEO of IE Singapore in February last year. MTI said that under his leadership, the trade agency led initiatives to strengthen the infrastructure ecosystem and transform the wholesale trade sector. Mr Lee will be joining
Mr Lee Ark Boon was appointed CEO of IE Singapore in February last year. MTI said that under his leadership, the trade agency led initiatives to strengthen the infrastructure ecosystem and transform the wholesale trade sector. Mr Lee will be joining the private sector.LIANHE ZAOBAO FILE PHOTO
Published
1 hour ago
ann@sph.com.sg

The chief executive officer of International Enterprise (IE) Singapore, Mr Lee Ark Boon, is leaving on Dec 31 and joining the private sector, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said yesterday.

The trade agency's current deputy chief executive Kathy Lai will be appointed acting CEO with effect from Jan 1, until the formation of Enterprise Singapore in the second quarter of next year.

It was announced in September that IE Singapore and Spring Singapore would be merged to create a single agency, Enterprise Singapore, which will help companies to grow and internationalise.

IE Singapore has been promoting international trade and partnering Singapore companies to go global, while Spring has been helping local start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises develop in areas such as financing and innovation.

Mr Lee was appointed CEO of IE Singapore in February last year. Under his leadership, the agency led initiatives to strengthen the infrastructure ecosystem and transform the wholesale trade sector, said MTI. He played a key role in expanding IE Singapore's presence in new markets such as Nairobi, the capital city of Kenya, and Manila.

He also stepped up collaboration with regional governments and facilitated Singapore's participation in government-to-government projects, including the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative and the Andhra Pradesh Capital City Project, MTI added.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 29, 2017, with the headline 'CEO of IE Singapore to step down on Dec 31'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 
sentifi.com

Sentifi Straitstimes Top 10 Talked About Stocks

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Expecting mums: Getting only the best for your baby
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch