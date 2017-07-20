CEO of Akzo Nobel resigns

LONDON • Akzo Nobel chief executive officer Ton Buechner resigned unexpectedly for health reasons amid the pressure of battling activist investor Elliott Management and the threat that rival-turned-suitor PPG Industries could return with another takeover attempt later this year.

The Dutch maker of Dulux paint and chlorine moved quickly to appoint specialty chemicals head Thierry Vanlancker as his successor, effective immediately, said a statement from the company yesterday.

It is a meteoric rise for the former DuPont executive, who joined Akzo Nobel only last year after overseeing the spin-off of pigment maker Chemours from the US company.

Akzo Nobel shares rose 0.7 per cent to €78.48, valuing the company at €20 billion (S$31.6 billion). The clock is ticking for Mr Vanlancker - just as it was for Mr Buechner - as the company pledged to stick to a planned strategy of exiting specialty chemicals.

Mr Buechner and chairman Antony Burgmans' refusal to engage with PPG over its US$29.5 billion (S$40.3 billion) takeover offer angered some investors, with Elliott taking its push for talks to court in the Netherlands.

PPG pulled its bid on June 1, saying it was in its best interests "at this time".

Under Dutch takeover law, it has to wait six months before making another move.

The CEO change is not likely to make a renewed PPG bid any more successful, and should not be taken as a sign that Akzo Nobel's supervisory board will be any less determined to fend off Elliott as well, said analyst Markus Mayer.

Akzo Nobel did not disclose the nature of Mr Buechner's decline in health, which Mr Burgmans said came on in the last few days and is unrelated to the company's strategy. Mr Buechner decided to make a preemptive move to stand down to avoid any deterioration, Mr Burgmans said.

BLOOMBERG