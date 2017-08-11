Centurion expands US footprint

Centurion Corporation, a mainboard-listed company, has announced plans to acquire College & Crown, a student accommodation asset located near Yale University in the United States, for US$70 million (S$95.3 million). The group will enter a joint ventu
Centurion Corporation, a mainboard-listed company, has announced plans to acquire College & Crown, a student accommodation asset located near Yale University in the United States, for US$70 million (S$95.3 million). The group will enter a joint venture with a student accommodation manager to co-manage College & Crown under its student accommodation brand - dwell. This latest purchase comes after the company announced last month that it was buying five US student accommodation assets for US$136 million.

