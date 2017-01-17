CDL, Singtel, StarHub among world's 100 most sustainable companies

SINGAPORE - City Developments (CDL), Singtel and StarHub have been named among the 100 most sustainable companies in the world.

The three came in 30th, 52nd and 69th place respectively in the 100 World's Most Sustainable Corporations rankings, which were announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday (Jan 17).

CDL noted in a statement that it also came in top globally among real estate management and development companies.

CDL is also the first and only Singapore company to be listed on the Global 100 ranking for eight consecutive years, the firm said.

CDL chief executive Grant Kelley said: "For over 20 years, our pursuit of sustainable development has built our stewardship in environmental, social and governance performance. In the long run, this not only enhances CDL's reputation, but also assists in risk mitigation, cost management and drives improved operational performance."

"There are tremendous opportunities for companies to create value through sustainability. With increasing interest in Socially Responsible Investment, we believe that CDL's sustainability commitment will enable us to tap these prospects ahead," he added.

CDL practises sustainability by designing and developing green buildings, managing buildings in an energy and resource-efficient way and engaging and influencing stakeholders to support CDL's commitment to sustainability.

CDL also began sustainability reporting since 2004, even before the Singapore Exchange's rules for sustainability reporting on a 'comply or explain' basis were introduced in 2016.