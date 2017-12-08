CapitaLand starts $10m training and tech programme

Property developer CapitaLand is accelerating its innovation push with a $10 million programme in training and technology in partnership with the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB).

Dubbed CapitaLand Elevate, the programme will focus on training the company's staff in areas such as data analytics, digital marketing and digital product management. It will also explore new technologies that the firm said will enable it to create people-centric products, services and experiences.

The programme was launched yesterday by Mr S. Iswaran, Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) and CapitaLand chief executive Lim Ming Yan at Funan Showsuite.

In addition, CapitaLand said its corporate venture arm, C31 Ventures (C31V), has invested $10 million in start-ups. Its portfolio companies include omni-channel retail enabler Ace Turtle, customer insights platform Mobikon, homegrown co-working operator The Great Room and online table reservation company Chope.

It has also piloted 18 proptech initiatives at its properties since C31V was set up in July last year.

The company said C31V has been selected as one of SGInnovate's co-investment partners under the Startup SG Equity scheme. SGInnovate will manage a portion of the funds under this scheme, which involves identifying and co-investing in deep-tech start-ups focusing on technologies such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

Mr Lim said: "C31V's investments have provided us keen insights into disruptive businesses and allowed us to address them preemptively.

"We work together with our portfolio companies to test-bed these technologies and business models at our properties to better engage our customers and tenants, increase productivity and to scale up faster."