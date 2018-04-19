CapitaLand Mall Trust sells Sembawang Shopping Centre to Lian Beng joint venture for S$248m

SINGAPORE - Lian Beng-Apricot Sembawang (LBAS) has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT) to purchase Sembawang Shopping Centre for S$248 million.

LBAS is a 50-50 joint venture company of home-grown construction firm Lian Beng Group, and Apricot Capital, the private investment firm of the Super Group's Teo family.

The sale is among the largest in value in recent years for a standalone retail mall with an original 999-year leasehold, said Colliers International which brokered the deal.

In a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Thursday (April 19), Lian Beng Group noted that the proposed acquisition is in line with one of the group's core business activities in property investments. It added that this is a good opportunity to participate in a "strategic investment" in which rental returns will augment the group's earnings.

Separately, Lian Beng's executive chairman, Ong Pang Aik also noted that the firm will continue to diversify its revenue streams in order to mitigate the cyclical nature of the group's core construction business.

A deposit of S$24.8 million, or 10 per cent of the purchase consideration, has been paid by LBAS upon signing of the agreement. The balance will be paid upon completion of the proposed acquisition, due on or about June 18, 2018. Lian Beng said its proportionate purchase consideration of S$124 million will be funded through bank borrowings or internal resources.

Based on the latest independent valuation, Sembawang Shopping Centre was valued at S$126 million as at Dec 31, 2017. The divestment is expected to generate net proceeds of about S$245.6 million, and a net gain of about S$119.6 million upon completion of the transaction, CMT said in a separate filing on Thursday.

CMT said the divestment will provide the trust with greater financial flexibility to repay debt, to finance any capital expenditure and asset enhancement works, and to finance general corporate and working capital requirements.

Tony Tan, CEO of CapitaLand Mall Trust Management, said: "The divestment of Sembawang Shopping Centre is in line with our portfolio management strategy of maximising returns for our unitholders. By unlocking the value of Sembawang Shopping Centre at this stage, it will realise the optimal value for CMT's unitholders. As the mall accounts for only about 1 per cent of CMT's total asset value, its sale will have minimal impact on CMT's financial performance and distribution per unit."

Upon completion of the sale, CMT's portfolio will comprise 15 properties, including Tampines Mall and Westgate, located in the suburban areas and downtown core of Singapore.

Among other terms of sale, Sembawang Shopping Centre is sold subject to existing tenancies and licences.

The suburban mall consists of four retail levels and three car park levels with a total of 165 car park lots. The property has a leasehold tenure of 999 years, a gross floor area of 206,087 sq ft (S$1,203 per sq ft) and a total net lettable area of 143,631 sq ft (S$1,727 psf).

As at Dec 31, 2017, the mall has a committed occupancy of 99 per cent with key tenants such as Cold Storage, Yamaha Music School and Daiso Japan. The mall is located close to Sembawang and Yishun MRT stations.

Shares in Lian Beng last traded at S$0.63 apiece, while units in CMT closed at S$2.11 per unit on Wednesday.