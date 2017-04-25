CapitaLand announces slew of key executive appointments

SINGAPORE - CapitaLand on Tuesday (April 25) named Ronald Tay Boon Hwee the new chief executive officer of CapitaLand Singapore as it announced several other key executive appointments in the group that it said "will support the next phase of leadership and business excellence"."

The following new roles and management changes will take effect from May 1:

· Ronald Tay Boon Hwee - CEO, CapitaLand Singapore

· Wen Khai Meng - senior advisor, group strategy, CapitaLand

· Wilson Tan Wee Yan - deputy CEO, CapitaLand Mall Asia

· Tony Tan Tee Hieong - CEO, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Ltd

· Beh Siew Kim - CEO, Ascott Residence Trust Management Ltd (ARTML)

Mr Tay, who is currently the CEO of ARTML, will be taking over as CapitaLand Singapore CEO from Mr Wen. Before heading ARTML, Mr Tay was concurrently chief investment officer of The Ascott Ltd and ARTML's head of business development and asset management. Mr Tay, a Nanyang Technological University graduate, has been with the CapitaLand group for more than 15 years.

Mr Wen has has held several senior appointments within the group including as CapitaLand's chief investment officer and CEO of CapitaLand Commercial Ltd and CapitaLand Financial Ltd. Before joining the group, Mr Wen held the posts of was director (corporate development) and deputy director (land administration)with the Urban Redevelopment Authority. Prior to that, he was with the Ministry of National Development as deputy director (infrastructure).

Mr Wilson Tan is currently the CEO of CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited (CMTML). He has over 26 years of experience in senior appointments in the telecommunication and information technology industries, including group CEO of Singapore Post.

Mr Tony Tan, CMTML's new CEO, is currently senior vice president, CEO's Office, CapitaLand Mall Asia. Prior to this, he was CEO of CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Ltd.

Ms Beh is currently the deputy CEO of ARTML. Before that, she was the financial controller and head of corporate planning & compliance at CapitaLand China.