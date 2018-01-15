Capital World launches Malaysia's largest indoor theme park at Johor park

SINGAPORE - Catalist-listed property developer Capital World Limited has launched Malaysia's biggest indoor theme park concept at its Capital City Project in Johor.

The group has also signed a number of lease agreements with international and local popular brands, ranging from F&B (food and beverage) to consumer products such as Starbucks, KFC, Pizzahut, Old Town White Coffee, The Teh Tarik Place, Moonlight Cake House, Guardian Pharmacy, Caring Pharmacy, F.O.S and Owndays.

"We believe the indoor theme park will be able to draw greater footfall to our mall as Capital City will be transformed into a one-stop entertainment hub and shopping haven in the heart of Johor Bahru," said Siow Chien Fu, executive director and CEO of Capital World in a release on Monday (Jan 15).

"With this, Capital City is poised to be one of the key tourist attractions in Johor with its offering of the 315-room Hilton Garden Inn, 630 units of hotel-style serviced suites and 690 units of serviced apartments."