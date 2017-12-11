CAO appoints new CFO; seconded from parent company's audit department

SINGAPORE - China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corp (CAO) has appointed Xu Guohong as chief financial officer to replace Wang Chunyan following a reshuffle at its parent company.

Mr Xu and Mr Wang are both seconded by CAO's parent, China National Aviation Fuel Group Corp (CNAF). The changes are effective immediately, Singapore-listed CAO said on Monday (Dec 11) during the market's mid-day break.

CAO, a jet fuel supplier and trader, said that Mr Xu was the general manager of CNAF's audit department before the latest appointment.

Mr Wang, who was appointed to CAO in 2007, will be assuming another role within CNAF.