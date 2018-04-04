Bridgestone fails in bid to stop use of Deestone brand name

Thai tyre maker Deestone can retain its namesake brand despite opposition from Japanese tyre firm Bridgestone Corporation, which owns the Bridgestone and Firestone tyre brands.

The company had complained about Deestone's use of what Bridgestone claimed constitutes its family of "stone" marks.

Deestone, incorporated in Thailand in 1978, had applied to trademark its Deestone brand on Feb 3, 2015.

The Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (Ipos) ruled that while the "stone" marks were owned by two separate legal entities, this was not necessarily fatal to Bridgestone's case that it owned a family of marks.

Ipos also found that Bridgestone's evidence fell short of showing the Bridgestone and Firestone brands were used and recognised by consumers as a family of marks.

The evidence showed that Bridgestone and Firestone had been used and promoted as separate and independent brands, and there was no evidence to show that there were attempts to educate consumers that the two brands come from the same corporate family.

Ipos, in a statement yesterday, said the Deestone brand looked and sounded dissimilar to both Bridgestone brands.