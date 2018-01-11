BreadTalk prices S$100m of five-year notes to yield 4%

SINGAPORE - Breadtalk Group has priced S$100 million of five-year notes at a coupon of 4 per cent under an existing S$250 million medium-term note programme, the bakery and restaurant operator announced late Wednesday.

Proceeds from the bonds, which will be sold at par and which mature on Jan 17, 2023, will be used for general corporate purposes. These purposes include refinancing of existing borrowing and financing capital expenditure and general working capital.

OCBC Bank and Standard Chartered Bank are the joint lead managers and bookrunners for the notes.

As at end-September, BreadTalk had a net asset value of 56.7 Singapore cents per share. Its stock closed at S$1.65 on Wednesday before the deal was announced.

The company had S$45 million of borrowings and debt securities repayable within one year as at Sept 30, 2017; and an additional S$114 million repayable after one year.

Cash and cash equivalents stood at S$125 million as at end-September, 2017.