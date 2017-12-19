BlackRock names Barclays' Deborah Ho as South-east Asia head

SINGAPORE - Asset manager BlackRock has appointed Ms Deborah Ho as its head of South-east Asia, effective from March 2018.

Ms Ho comes from Barclays Bank, where she was managing director and co-head of senior relationship management, overseeing platinum client relationships in the Asia-Pacific.

She was formerly chief executive of DBS Asset Management in Singapore between 2007 and 2011, and before that she was head of fixed income distribution for Asia (ex-Japan) at Swiss bank UBS from 2001 to 2005.

BlackRock's Asia-Pacific chairman Ryan Stork said: "Deborah holds an exceptional track record. Her knowledge across a breadth of asset classes and investment capabilities positions her well to help clients in this fast-growing region."

As at September 2017, BlackRock manages around S$5.98 trillion in assets.