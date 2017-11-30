Beyonics opens $27m HQ in Marsiling

Precision manufacturer Beyonics has unveiled its new $27 million headquarters in Marsiling, five years after the Singapore-based group was bought out and delisted.

The 230,000 sq ft facility replaces four separate manufacturing sites here.

It will house both Beyonics' manufacturing and engineering businesses and is expected to add 62 professional, manager, executive and technician jobs to the current headcount of more than 700 employees here.

The company plans to draw on robotics, automated vehicles and other forms of digitalisation in the new facility, a move that will cut the time certain shop-floor processes take by 30 per cent.

Chief executive Scott Smith said the plant is similar to the ones it developed in China, Malaysia and Thailand, and offers a one-stop shop for design and manufacturing, which "reduces supply chain costs, speeds up delivery and increases productivity".

Beyonics, a metal-stamping specialist set up in 1981, has undergone a strategic pivot away from hard disk drive production since being taken private by Asian fund manager ShawKwei & Partners in 2012 for US$115 million (S$154.8 million).

It merged last year with plastic injection mould company Chosen Holdings, which ShawKwei bought out in 2015, and now focuses on making lower-volume, higher-margin parts for customers in the automotive, medical and industrial sectors.

Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S. Iswaran said at the opening ceremony yesterday that Beyonics is "a good example of how companies can adopt advanced manufacturing technologies to strengthen their competitiveness and capture new growth opportunities".

"The Government will work closely with our industry partners to build up our capabilities in advanced manufacturing," Mr Iswaran added.

Economic Development Board assistant managing director Lim Kok Kiang said in a statement: "Singapore's advanced manufacturing journey builds on the existing strengths of our manufacturing industries.

"Beyonics' investment is testament to Singapore's capabilities in high-value manufacturing and innovation."

Separately, Beyonics' corporate owner, ShawKwei, made a deal last month to take a 75.6 per cent stake in Singapore-listed offshore oil and gas solutions provider Gaylin Holdings.

The conditional placement agreement would see ShawKwei cough up $68 million for new shares at five cents apiece, to be used as working capital for the loss-making Gaylin.

