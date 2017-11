SINGAPORE (REUTERS) - Singapore stock index hit its highest in nearly 2½ years in morning trade on Tuesday (Nov 7), pushed up by the country's top lenders.

The index rose as much as 0.94 per cent to 3,413.62 at around 12:30pm, its highest since May 2015.

DBS Group, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and United Overseas Bank added most to the gains, rising between 1 percent and 2.9 per cent.

Keppel Corp rose 1.5 per cent.