Avi-Tech Electronics' fourth quarter net profit soars 62 per cent

SINGAPORE - Avi-Tech Electronics, which provides services and products for the semiconductor industry, has reported that its fourth-quarter net profit soared 62 per cent to $2.2 million.

Quarterly revenue rose 29.2 per cent to $12 million for the three months ended June 30, compared with the same period a year ago.

The firm said the main contributors were the burn-in board manufacturing and PCBA services business segments. They registered higher turnover of $6.2 million in the quarter as compared with $4.3 million in the same period a year ago.

Full-year net profit grew 13 per cent to $7 million, while turnover increased 17.8 per cent to $40 million.

Quarterly earnings per share was 1.3 cents, compared with 0.8 cents a year earlier, while net asset value per share was 28.62 cents as at June 30, compared with 26.5 cents a year ago.

The firm declared a final dividend of 1 cent per share, the same as a year earlier, and a special dividend of 0.8 cents a share.