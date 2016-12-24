AusGroup warns of potential bond default

Australian oilfield services firm AusGroup has warned that it could default on the $110 million bonds that it was trying to restructure.

The Singapore-listed company yesterday said it was trying to obtain Australian government approval to allow it to pledge its Port Melville facility in the Northern Territory as security to affected note holders.

This collateral is part of the offer tabled to push back the date of the notes' maturity. The firm filed a request in September to extend the maturity date for the 7.45 per cent notes by two years to 2018. While note holder consent was obtained in October, the process has stalled over a delay in obtaining written ministerial approval.

The approval is expected from a department overseeing indigenous affairs as the facility was built on land owned by Aboriginals. It was needed by Dec 19, but AusGroup said it was told on Dec 16 that the minister in charge "would be away from Dec 16 to early January".

"It would be an event of default if such default is capable of remedy and it is not remedied by Jan 18," AusGroup noted in a filing to the Singapore Exchange yesterday.

"The company is currently working closely with the (relevant) department, and the department has advised that it is certainly possible to obtain all consents by Jan 18."

AusGroup is one of several oil and gas companies that have run into financial problems because of weak oil prices.

Last month, it reported a net loss of A$2.16 million (S$2.24 million) for the three months ended Sept 30, due partly to an A$1.3 million one-off fee incurred by the exercise to seek note holder consent.

However, AusGroup managing director Eng Chiaw Koon told The Straits Times that the problem that it is facing in Australia should not alarm the note holders.

"To begin with, it is not clear whether we needed that consent, especially since we already won the approval from the land council representing the Aboriginals in the area," Mr Eng said. "We are making this announcement more out of the spirit of good governance, as we are quite certain we can acquire that consent in time."

Beyond this latest episode of uncertainty, AusGroup's future is challenging but not yet in peril, said Mr Eng.

"Obviously, the situation in the oil and gas industry is very fluid and nothing is ever guaranteed, but we are still operating normally and still generating revenue."