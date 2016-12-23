AusGroup flags potential event of bond default

SINGAPORE - Australian oilfield services firm AusGroup on Friday (Dec 23) flagged a potential event of bond default.

The mainboard-listed company is seeking consent from noteholders to extend the maturity of S$110 million worth of notes by two more years to 2018, pledging its Port Melville facility in the Northern Territory as security in return. AusGroup was informed that written Australian ministerial consent was needed for the property's mortgage by Dec 19, 2016.

However, the Australian minister-in-charge will be away from Dec 16, 2016, to early January 2017, so AusGroup was unable to meet the deadline, the company said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange.

"Accordingly, the company wishes to announce there has been, in its opinion, a potential event of default", it said.

AusGroup said it is working closely with the Australian government departments to remedy this by obtaining all consents by Jan 18, 2017.