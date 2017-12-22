Aspial CEO, ex-executive director of Zhongmin Baihui up stakes in CWX Global

SINGAPORE - CWX Global, formerly Loyz Energy, has seen two new substantial shareholders emerge following its latest rights and warrants issue.

According to disclosures made to the Singapore Exchange on Thursday (Dec 21) evening, Aspial CEO Koh Wee Seng had on Dec 18 acquired 22 million rights shares and 333.3 million excess rights shares as ordinary shares at S$0.009 each. He also acquired 88.8 million warrants.

This effectively boosted his stake from 1.13 per cent to 9.68 per cent.

On the same day, former executive director of Zhongmin Baihui Retail Group Low Chui Heng also bought 100,000 rights shares, 333.3 million excess rights shares as ordinary shares, with 83.4 million warrants.

This raised his stake in the company from 0.01 per cent to 8.55 per cent.

Mr Koh and Mr Low do not hold any appointments in the company .

CWX Global had on Dec 14 issued some 1.95 billion rights shares and 487.5 million warrants to raise net proceeds of about S$16.99 million. If the warrants are exercised, it will raise a further S$7.31 million.

The company plans to use most of the proceeds to fund its new business in investment and trading-related activities, including investing in an initial portfolio of assets. The rest will be used for general corporate and working capital.

CWX Global changed its name from Loyz Energy in September this year to reflect the expansion of its business beyond oil exploration and production to also comprise investment, including private equity deals, as well as the trading of equities, commodities and other financial instruments.