Aspen inks 2-year partnership with LG smart products

SINGAPORE - Aspen (Group) Holdings has entered into a two-year collaboration with South Korea's LG Electronics Inc.

Under the collaboration, LG will offer its products, services and technology solutions to the group to enhance its real estate developments in South-east Asia, including Aspen Vision City. Aspen Vision City is a 245-acre (99 hectares) freehold mixed-development project between Aspen Group and IKEA Southeast Asia located in Batu Kawan, Penang.

This comes as Aspen is seeking to outfit its developments with the latest functional technology - such as smart business solutions, home appliances and/or home automation solutions which are Internet of Things (IoT) enabled - to drive down costs and enable efficiency.

LG's products and services will be offered to the group at competitive pricing, it added. In addition, the duo will collaborate on ideas for the development of smart services, smart buildings and smart cities, as well as participate in joint marketing efforts.

Aspen group CEO, M Murly, said: "Proactive innovation is essential for us to stay competitive in an evolving marketplace and we always believe investing in proper technology, the rewards are manifold."

Under this agreement, LG will also set up their first academy in Malaysia, where LG will provide training in skills specialisation, mechanical training and support in after sales service of LG's products. This is so as to build an ecosystem with highly skilled mechanics that can support the needs and solutions of the products and services provided by both Aspen Group and LG.