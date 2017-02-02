Asian stocks slump while US dollar weakens after Fed statement

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG) - Stocks in Asia fell on Thursday (Feb 2) while the US dollar slumped after the Federal Reserve gave investors little fodder to change their views on the pace of US interest-rate hikes.

Japan and Hong Kong led declines among Asian equity markets. The dollar resumed declines, falling against all its major peers, after climbing for the first time in three days on Wednesday. The Aussie jumped to the highest level in almost three months as trade data topped estimates. Oil halted its gains above US$53 a barrel while gold advanced. China markets remain closed for the final day of Lunar New Year holidays that started last Friday.

The Fed reiterated its intention to lift rates gradually as the labor market tightens, acknowledging rising confidence among US consumers and businesses. Investors will now be looking toward Friday's jobs report after the uncertainty created during Donald Trump's first two weeks in office brought equity indexes down from record highs.

"The Trump administration's protectionist rhetoric and divisive political approach have raised concerns the anticipated fiscal stimulus measures could be derailed," said Elias Haddad, Sydney-based senior currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "The dollar will continue to trade on the defensive in the near term."

Economists expect a 175,000 increase in nonfarm payrolls for January, in line with the recent trend, when the US Labor Department releases jobs data on Friday. With both hiring and unemployment likely to remain relatively stable, the focus on the jobs report will center on wage pressures.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed as of 1:35pm in Tokyo, with more than two stocks declining for every one that advanced. Japan's Topix index fell 1 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.6 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 0.4 per cent.

Futures on the S&P 500 lost 0.4 per cent, after the underlying gauge rose less than one point to close at 2,279.42 on Wednesday. That halted a four-day slide that was the longest since the November election.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index lost 0.3 per cent, poised for the lowest closing level since November. The gauge had gained as much as 0.4 perc ent after data Wednesday from the ADP Research Institute showed private payrolls climbed by 246,000, compared with the 168,000 median projection of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

The yen climbed 0.5 per cent to 112.68 per dollar, after dropping Wednesday for the first time in three days. The Japanese currency last month had its best performance since June, gaining 3.7 per cent.

The Aussie rose 0.7 per cent to 76.39 US cents as the government's trade surplus unexpectedly climbed to a record. The currency has rallied 1.4 per cent over the past five sessions.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped 0.6 per cent to US$53.56 a barrel, after jumping 2 per cent on Wednesday. The biggest expansion of US stockpiles in three months countered output cuts by Russia, the largest non-Opec member that's joined the group in cutting production.

Gold added 0.5 per cent to US$1,215.81 an ounce, resuming gains after halting a three-day rally on Wednesday.