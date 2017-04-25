Asian stocks gain after global rally on French election relief

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - Asian equities edged higher on Tuesday (April 25), after a rally that swept across financial markets in the wake of French elections. The euro held on to its biggest advance since June while the yen was steady after Monday's declines.

Japanese equities rose for a fourth day, after the MSCI All-Country World Index closed at a record and European shares surged to a 20-month high. Markets jumped after Emmanuel Macron advanced as the favorite in the presidential runoff over nationalist Marine Le Pen, easing concerns that the country will leave the euro currency bloc. Australia and New Zealand are closed Tuesday for Anzac Day.

With anxiety over the French elections fading, investors are turning their attention to a raft of other potential market-moving events this week, including corporate earnings and US President Donald Trump's agenda for the world's largest economy.

Trump will call for cutting taxes for individuals and lowering the corporate rate to 15 per cent when he unveils his plan on Wednesday, according to a White House official. Traders will also be keeping an eye on North Korea for any signs of provocation, as Kim Jong Un marks the 85th anniversary of the Korean People's Army on Tuesday.

Chinese markets will be in focus after the Shanghai Composite Index fell below its 200-day moving average on Monday for the first time since late September. Declines for Chinese equities extended into a third week as the country's authorities ramped up their campaign to reduce financial-system risk by tightening the screws on leverage.

Japan's Topix rose 0.1 per cent as of 9:12am in Tokyo, after jumping 1 per cent on Monday. South Korea's Kospi increased 0.2 per cent.

Contracts on the S&P 500 were down less than 0.1 per cent. The index climbed 1.1 per cent on Monday to within 1 per cent of its all-time closing high.

On Monday, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index jumped 2.1 per cent to the highest since August 2015. France's CAC 40 soared 4.1 per cent while Germany's DAX climbed 3.4 per cent.

The euro was flat at US$1.0870, after soaring as much as 2 per cent on Monday.

The yen rose less than 0.1 per cent to 109.70 per dollar. The currency dropped 0.6 per cent in the previous session.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.1 per cent, after slipping 0.5 per cent on Monday.

Gold rose 0.1 per cent to US$1,277.36, after slipping 0.6 per cent on Monday.

Oil advanced 0.2 per cent to US$49.31, after six straight days of losses.