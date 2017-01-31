Asian stocks fall after US markets slide on Trump immigration ban

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG) - Asian equities slid after US stocks fell the most since the November election, spurred by concern that Donald Trump's order on immigration signals he may follow through with isolationist policies, overshadowing a pro-growth agenda. Gold and the yen extended gains.

Japan's Topix dropped more than 1 per cent as the yen led currency gains for a second day, advancing with gold on haven demand. The S&P 500 Index registered its biggest loss of the year as Trump's ban drew a rebuke from some Republican lawmakers, raising the specter of a rift between the executive and legislative branches.

Japan's Topix slumped 1.1 per cent as of 9:17 am in Tokyo, with banks and exporters leading declines for a second day.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index lost 0.6 per cent, led by energy shares.

The S&P 500 fell 0.6 per cent on Monday for its first three-day slide of 2017. The index fell as much as 1.2 per cent before staging a late-day comeback. It's up 1.9 per cent in January and is higher by 6.6 per cent since Trump's election.

China, Hong Kong and Vietnam markets will be closed for holidays.

The selling of riskier assets as the week started represented the biggest market rebuke yet to the new administration's preferences, after US stocks had staged one of the best-ever post-election rallies on speculation Trump's policies would accelerate the economy. While Trump on Monday promised to do a "big number" on the financial regulations in Dodd-Frank, bank shares plunged the most since Jan 17.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.1 per cent, after dropping 0.3 per cent on Monday. The gauge is trading near the lowest level in two months, and is down 2 per cent for the year.

The yen climbed 0.1 per cent to 113.70 per dollar. It jumped 1.2 per cent the previous session.

Oil was steady after two days of declines as drilling in the US rose to the highest in more than a year, countering Opec's efforts to clear a supply glut. West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at US$52.65 a barrel, after losing 1 per cent on Monday, capping a second straight day of losses.

Gold added 0.2 per cent to US$1,198.60 an ounce, after rising 0.4 per cent the previous session.