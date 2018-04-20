Asian Healthcare Specialists, SLB debut above placement, IPO prices in early trading

SINGAPORE - Orthopaedic services provider Asian Healthcare Specialists (AHS) and property developer SLB Development opened above their placement and initial public offering (IPO) prices respectively, in their Catalist debuts on Friday (April 20).

Both were among the most heavily traded stocks by volume during early trading.

As at 9.31am, AHS was trading at S$0.35, up from its opening price of 34.5 Singapore cents, with 12.9 million units having changed hands.

The company had placed out 46.9 million new shares at S$0.23 apiece, with no public tranche.

SLB - a spin-off of mainboard-listed Lian Beng Group, which remains SLB's controlling shareholder - was trading at S$0.24 at 9.31 am, down from its opening price of S$0.26 but still above its IPO price, after 30.5 million units changed hands.

The public tranche of SLB's IPO was about 20.6 times subscribed, ballot results on Thursday showed. SLB's offering was 238 million new shares at S$0.23 apiece, with the public tranche comprising eight million shares and the remaining 230 million placed out.