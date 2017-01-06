Apple plans first retail store in South Korea, home to archrival Samsung

SEOUL (REUTERS) - Apple said it was planning to open a retail store in South Korea, its first in the country that is home to its smartphone archrival Samsung Electronics.

The iPhone maker listed hiring notices for 15 positions dated Thursday on its website, including a store leader and business manager. The listings did not specify the exact location or when those who are hired will begin working.

"We're excited about opening our first Apple Store in Korea, one of the world's economic centers and a leader in telecommunication and technology, with a vibrant K-culture," Apple told Reuters in a statement on Friday (Jan 6). "We're now hiring the team that will offer our customers in Seoul the service, education and entertainment that is loved by Apple customers around the world."

Apple declined to comment on where in Seoul its retail store would be or when it would open. But South Korea's Yonhap News Agency said in a report on on Friday that construction was underway for the store at a location in a southern district of Seoul and that the work will likely be completed by end-November.