Ang Wei Neng appointed CEO of ComfortDelGro's taxi business

SINGAPORE - Mr Ang Wei Neng has been appointed the chief executive of transport group ComfortDelGro's taxi business.

Mr Ang, 50, who is also a Member of Parliament for Jurong GRC, took on the role on May 2.

He takes over from Mr Yang Ban Seng, 60, who has been appointed managing director and group chief executive of ComfortDelGro.

Mr Ang was previously senior vice-president of SBS Transit bus operations.

Founding managing director and group chief executive Kua Hong Pak, 73, stepped down on April 30 after 14 years at the helm since the group's inception in 2003.

He was succeeded by Mr Yang, who had been leading the group's taxi business since 2003.

ComfortDelGro's revenue has grown from S$2.02 billion in 2003 to S$4.06 billion for the year ended last Dec 31.

Its net profit for the same period increased from S$133.9 million to S$317.1 million.

The group operates in seven countries, with a fleet of 44,715 and a staff strength of 22,048.