Amazon set to create 1,000 new jobs in UK

LONDON (AFP) - US online retail titan Amazon will create more than 1,000 new jobs next year with the opening of a new warehouse in Britain, under plans unveiled Wednesday.

Amazon said in a statement that it will open a new order fulfillment centre just outside the city of Bristol in southwestern England in 2018.

"We are very excited to expand our network into Bristol, which will in total create more than 1,000 new permanent roles," said Stefano Perego, head of UK customer fulfilment.

"Bristol offers fantastic infrastructure and talented local people who we look forward to joining the Amazon team." The retail collossus will recruit a range of new roles including operations managers, engineers, human resources and IT specialists.

The US group, whose UK workforce will total 24,000 by the end of 2017, currently has a network of 13 fulfilment centres in Britain.