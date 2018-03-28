Airports in Russia and Brazil operated by Changi Airport Group unit clinch top prizes

SINGAPORE - Airports in Russia and Brazil operated by a unit of the Changi Airport Group have won a clutch of awards.

Changi Airports International's (CAI) Russian airports have won four awards with Sochi International Airport named the best in Europe among airports that handle five million to 15 million passengers per annum.

It was also named the best in Europe among those that handle over two million passengers per annum at the ACI ASQ Awards 2017.

For the fourth consecutive year, Anapa International Airport was named Russia's best regional airport at the National Airport Infrastructure Show and Civil Aviation, while Vladivostok International Airport picked up the Routes Asia 2018 marketing award.

In Brazil, Tom Jobim International Airport in Rio de Janeiro was named the best for operational efficiency, and most punctual airport in Latin America 2017 by OAG Aviation Worldwide. It also won the 2017 Skytrax award for best airport staff service in Brazil.

Tom Jobim International is Brazil's second-busiest international airport after the Guarulhos International Airport in Sao Paulo.

Said CAI's chief executive Lim Liang Song: "As global aviation grows, the demands on the airport from travellers and air transport companies become more sophisticated. Airports have to constantly upgrade the infrastructure, expand air connectivity and improve services to meet their needs.

"CAI is honoured to be able to play a role in improving efficiency, raising the standards of services and creating positive experiences for air transport partners and passengers at our airports," he added.

CAI, Changi Airport Group's wholly-owned subsidiary, has stakes in the award-winning airports. It operates and manages Singapore Changi Airport.