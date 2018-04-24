Advancer Global wins S$10.7m of facilities management contracts

SINGAPORE - Advancer Global has secured S$10.7 million of facilities management services contracts in the three months ended March 31, 2018, the workforce solutions and services provider announced on Tuesday (April 24) before the market opened.

The contracts run from one month to two years, and stem from the division that provides security services, cleaning and stewarding, property management, landscaping and pest control. About 52.8 per cent of the contracts' value comes from existing customers, with the remaining 47.2 per cent from new customers, Advancer Global said.

"We are pleased that our facilities management services division continues to drive growth for the group," Advancer Global chief executive Gary Chin said. "Our high renewal rate is a testimony to our proven track record and expertise in providing a comprehensive range of services and solutions within the real estate and building management sector."