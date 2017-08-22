Addvalue Technologies, Chinese partner pilot outdoor tourism security system in Xinjiang

SINGAPORE - Mobile satellite communications company Addvalue Technologies has teamed up with Chinese company Falcon Technology to successfully demonstrate a satellite communications system connected to the Internet of Things that can enhance the security of tourist sites in Kanas, Xinjiang Province, China.

Kanas - located close to the borders of Kazakhstan, Russia and Mongolia - is known for being a scenic tourist spot. Safety has been a key challenge as the area spans about 10,000 square kilometres with mountainous terrain and poor cellular coverage.

Mainboard-listed Addvalue and Falcon Tech have successfully tested the Kanas Tourism Securities Monitoring Platform System, deployed to monitor the safety of people, including scenic spot administrators, herdsmen and tourists.

The system can track tourists by way of a wristband device and allows them to send SOS alerts.

The successful trial is expected to lead to mass commercial deployment after local authorities finalise the implementation plan.

Addvalue Technologies said in a statement on Tuesday (Aug 22) that there are other similar proof-of-concept trials being planned in China and in the Asean region.

Besides selling the hardware, the company also aims to charge fee-based subscriptions to grow its recurring revenue stream.

Dr Colin Chan, the chairman and chief executive of Addvalue, said the Xinjiang project is expected to serve as a showcase for duplication and different applications in other parts of China.