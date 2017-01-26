Address investor concerns, Sias urges Sabana Reit

Securities Investors Association Singapore (Sias) head David Gerald has urged Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) to address unit holders' concerns and come up with a plan to avoid liquidation.

The move comes as unit holders campaign to fire the trust's manager, Sabana Real Estate Investment Management, over the trust's poor performance. They are seeking an in-house management team better aligned with unit holders' goals.

Mr Gerald, who is chief executive, founder and president at Sias, said in a letter yesterday: "Sias regrets that the management has not addressed the concerns of unit holders earlier and for the situation to deteriorate to a point where unit holders feel the need to replace the Reit manager or liquidate the Reit.

"Sias calls on Sabana Reit to address the concerns of unit holders adequately, put forth a detailed plan to avoid liquidation of the Reit and resolve the issues to the satisfaction of unit holders."

But he also stressed there are regulations that unit holders will have to consider. For instance, unlike in a listed company, where shareholders with a majority can vote out a board and vote in a new one, Reit managers are Capital Markets Services (CMS) licence holders.

Unit holders need to take note that any new manager will have to be a CMS licence holder and comply with Reits regulations in Singapore.

He said: "If an existing Reit manager is appointed, it would still need to seek approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore to also manage Sabana Reit. There is also the requirement that the Reit has a manager at all times."

Mr Gerald added that investors should take note that some loan covenants could provide clauses that, if the Reit manager is changed, the loan will be recalled.

"This needs to be adequately addressed before any change of the Reit manager."

Unit holders should also be aware that one of the proposed resolutions calls for the winding up and/or divestment of all properties in the Sabana Reit portfolio should the proposed Reit manager not be approved by the authorities.

"In the current economic conditions, unit holders may lose out with a divestment," said Mr Gerald.